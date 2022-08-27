Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

