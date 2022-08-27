Sanshu Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00829136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars.

