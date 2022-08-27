Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Up 34.2% in August

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14,938.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $111.89. 813,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $116.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

