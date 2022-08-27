SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 33.2% in August

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 178,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

See Also

