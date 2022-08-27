Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 138,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

