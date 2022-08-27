SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 261,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 143,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,202. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SciPlay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

