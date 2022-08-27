ScPrime Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $10,881.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004370 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,980,196 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

