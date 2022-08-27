Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.37. 26,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 13,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

