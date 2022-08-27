Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.
Selecta Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences
In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
