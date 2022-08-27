Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

