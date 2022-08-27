Sentivate Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $45,358.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,197.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00085533 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars.

