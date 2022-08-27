Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 11,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 4,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Servotronics Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

