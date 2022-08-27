Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $3,040.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,040.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.45) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

STRNY opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

