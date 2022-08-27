Shardus Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $18,955.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shardus coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00484232 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01895715 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Shardus

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.