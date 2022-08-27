Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

SCVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

