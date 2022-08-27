Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Drops By 55.4%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.
Ampol Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $23.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.
Ampol Company Profile
