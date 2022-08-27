Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expands By 7,229.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, a growth of 7,229.5% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,793.75.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 494,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,600. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.604 per share. This represents a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

