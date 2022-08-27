Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Increases By 50.3%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the July 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AppSwarm Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRM remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 5,015,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,612. AppSwarm has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About AppSwarm
