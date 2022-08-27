Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Declines By 75.9%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.3267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

