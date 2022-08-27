Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Rises By 113.2%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,694,900 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the July 31st total of 794,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,404,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blue Sphere Stock Performance

Blue Sphere stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 495,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,476. Blue Sphere has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

