Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 110.8%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the July 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 153,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

