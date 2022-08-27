Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Drops By 39.3%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAI. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCAI remained flat at $9.84 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

