Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Grows By 2,400.0%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $105.25.

CD Projekt Price Performance

Shares of CD Projekt stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,967. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

CD Projekt Dividend Announcement

CD Projekt Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Get Rating)

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

Featured Stories

