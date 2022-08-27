Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Expands By 46.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $808,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,776. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.