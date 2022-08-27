Short Interest in China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Increases By 52.6%

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Down 3.9 %

China Longyuan Power Group stock traded down 0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 17.29. China Longyuan Power Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.48 and a fifty-two week high of 24.92.

China Longyuan Power Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China. It operates through segments, Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as thermal, solar, tidal, biomass, and geothermal solar power.

