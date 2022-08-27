Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Grows By 160.1%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,456,000 shares, a growth of 160.1% from the July 31st total of 2,098,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,280.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

China Railway Group stock remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. China Railway Group has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

China Railway Group Company Profile

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

