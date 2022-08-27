Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases By 1,314.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 1,314.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $14.39 on Friday. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

China Resources Beer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

