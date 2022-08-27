Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Expands By 129.0%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the July 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CytRx Price Performance

CytRx stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,052. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.