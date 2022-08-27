Short Interest in Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Declines By 97.8%

Dacian Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Dacian Gold Price Performance

DCCNF stock remained flat at 0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.05. Dacian Gold has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DCCNF. Macquarie raised Dacian Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dacian Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Dacian Gold Company Profile

Dacian Gold Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold project located in Laverton, Western Australia. Dacian Gold Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

