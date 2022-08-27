Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declines By 41.4%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE DNP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 310,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Read More
