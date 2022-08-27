Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declines By 41.4%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DNP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 310,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.