Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Decreases By 31.6%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 598,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

DPMLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

Shares of DPMLF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 18,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

