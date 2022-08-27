Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Drops By 66.2%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Eisai stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42. Eisai has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

