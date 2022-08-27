Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases By 18,300.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 18,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
