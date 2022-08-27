Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Increases By 18,300.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 18,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the period.

