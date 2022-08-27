Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 287.2%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISNPY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.35) to €2.00 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

ISNPY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. 2,237,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,922. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

