Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 273.3%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 2.3 %

ICMB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 4,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,922. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $63.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

