Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Grows By 233.3%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

