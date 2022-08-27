Short Interest in Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Expands By 341.9%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Just Energy Group Stock Performance

JENGQ remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. 25,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.58. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, The Mass Market and The Commercial. The company offers fixed, variable, index and flat rate commodity products, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

