Short Interest in Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Grows By 78.2%

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the July 31st total of 77,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kalera Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Kalera Public in the second quarter valued at $3,999,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

Kalera Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 87,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,574. Kalera Public has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

Further Reading

