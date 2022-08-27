Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Declines By 50.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Leafly
In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Leafly
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.
Leafly Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LFLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafly (LFLY)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.