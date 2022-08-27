Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Declines By 50.2%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 302,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. Leafly has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

LFLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

