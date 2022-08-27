Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Decreases By 39.1%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nidec Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,259. Nidec has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

