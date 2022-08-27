Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Drops By 85.6%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMVKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($52.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.05.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.