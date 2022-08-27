Short Interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Declines By 86.0%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the July 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGYWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,654. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

