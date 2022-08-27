Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Grows By 437.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 437.6% from the July 31st total of 874,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Performance Shipping stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Performance Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Performance Shipping Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSHG remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 6,504,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Performance Shipping Company Profile
Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.
