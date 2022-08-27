Short Interest in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW) Expands By 317.0%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 317.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUPW. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

PWUPW stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,355. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

