Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Decreases By 32.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 3,558,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,977,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 717,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

