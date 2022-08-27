Short Interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Drops By 36.6%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the July 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,435,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,679,003.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBBN stock remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Friday. 209,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.