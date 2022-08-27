Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 400.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Save Foods
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
Save Foods Trading Up 0.4 %
About Save Foods
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Save Foods (SVFD)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.