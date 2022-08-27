Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 400.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Udi Ovadia Kalifi bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $29,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Save Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

About Save Foods

SVFD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.83. 94,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Save Foods has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.60.

(Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Articles

