Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Grows By 231.0%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the July 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

