Short Interest in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Decreases By 55.0%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 337,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.