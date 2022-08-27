Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Decreases By 31.4%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 322,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.