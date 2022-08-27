Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Declines By 33.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,156,200 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 31st total of 3,236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,156.2 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SURVF stock remained flat at $1.14 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

